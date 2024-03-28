Nearly halfway home on Clearwater Memorial Bridge

Mar. 28—Construction on the Clearwater Memorial Bridge in Lewiston continues to move forward and is nearing the halfway mark.

Construction is expected to move to the west side of the bridge in late June, making the east side available to drive on — the opposite of what's happening now.

When the switch happens, traffic flow will be similar. Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department in Lewiston, said there will be a notice sent out when the change is made, noting traffic adjustments.

The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with some surfacing treatment that could go into 2025. Pfeifer said contractors are still on schedule.

"It's a very exciting time for Lewiston and for an iconic bridge in our region," Pfeifer said. "We're excited for how it will increase safety and mobility through this important corridor."

The weather in the area, even the cold snap in January when temperatures reached below zero, didn't delay construction or the progress of the project.

"The weather in Lewiston allows (crews) to work year-round," Pfeifer said. "That's what we're really fortunate with here in the L-C valley."

The bridge will still have four lanes, two on each side, but the size of the lanes will increase from 62 feet to more than 79 feet for traffic moving on U.S. Highway 12.

The deck will also be replaced, but the existing piers will remain. Pfeifer said the new bridge will also accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians by increasing the width of the sidewalks.

The project will cost about $38.2 million and Wadsworth Brothers Construction Co., of Draper, Utah, is the contractor.

As the construction is ongoing, Pfeifer said it's been interesting to see the interior design of the bridge, as well as pieces being put together. The bridge was constructed in 1951, according to the Idaho Transportation Department website.

Pfeifer noted the safety precautions for both the public and those working on the bridge. Workers are following safety standards regarding heights and fall protection. Pfeifer said there are daily inspections on both the safety of the crew and the structure of the bridge.

"We're making sure we have a quality and safe product for the public," Pfeifer said.

The emphasis on safety was highlighted by Pfeifer after a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore this week, increasing national attention on bridge safety and water transportation. The bridge in Lewiston is also used for water transportation and Pfeifer said the Coast Guard is notified when barges are coming through on the Clearwater River so crews can place safety buoys.

