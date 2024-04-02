Near-record highs Tuesday as storm front moves closer to Florida

Central Florida will be very warm Tuesday before a storm front arrives Wednesday.

Our area will see high temperatures near 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

A front will arrive Tuesday morning and bring a chance for strong to severe storms.

Read: Powerball: $1M winning ticket sold in Central Florida, jackpot rises to $1.09B

The storm system will also bring gusty winds to our area.

Our area will be nice and cooler after the front passes by.

Read: Habitat for Humanity to replace eligible roofs at no cost for some St. Cloud homeowners

We will see highs in the mid-70s and a lot of sunshine for the rest of the week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: