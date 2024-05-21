Near-record highs and strong storms expected Tuesday

ST. LOUIS–Tuesday is expected to be windy and hot, with highs that push into the low 90s.

The record high is 93, and we could at least tie that. Winds will also pick up through the morning. Afternoon gusts could be 30 to 40 mph.

A cold front will bring a narrow band of potentially severe thunderstorms that will come through the region Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The biggest threat in our viewing area will be damaging wind gusts, though large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

Prime time for storms is 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The highest risk of severe storms is in our northwestern counties of Pike and Montgomery.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

The severe threat may drop a little as storms drop southeast. These storms will bring a cool down to the region.

The front will stall to our south on Wednesday, allowing another round of strong storms to impact the St. Louis region in the afternoon hours. With this round, the strongest storms then look to be more south, south of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois.

Damaging winds and hail will again be possible with highs on Wednesday; it will be around 80 degrees.

The active pattern rolls on into Friday, with showers and storms expected again.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.