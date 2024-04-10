NCIS future confirmed after season 21

NCIS has been renewed for season 22, CBS has confirmed.

The long-running procedural drama is currently airing its 21st season, and now sources including Variety have reported that it has been renewed for another run of episodes.

Also renewed at the same time is comedy The Neighbourhood, starring New Girl's Max Greenfield, which is being brought back for a seventh season on the network.

CBS - Getty Images

Related: NCIS star Michael Weatherly shares exciting Tony and Ziva spin-off update

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement: "The Neighbourhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama. They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humour and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season."

This week, actor Sean Murray, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee in the show, has revealed that he never feels like his future on NCIS is secure.

He said: "I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years… No-one is quite safe. Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

CBS - Getty Images

Related: NCIS: Origins prequel spin-off casts younger version of former character

The NCIS franchise is going strong, with the original series airing alongside a number of spin-offs including NCIS: Sydney – which last month was renewed for a second season.

Next week, the show will celebrate its 1,000th episode by airing a special crossover event, with characters from NCIS Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles appearing in the episode. Special Agents Jane Tennant and Kensi Blye-Deeks from the respective spin-offs will appear in the crossover, although they reportedly won't team up "in person".

Co-showrunner David North teased the upcoming episode and said: "One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, and you're going to see all of the different franchises brought into this in a little bit of a different way."

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are available on Disney+ in the UK, and season 21 is currently streaming on the platform.

You Might Also Like