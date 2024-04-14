NC A&T student from Gastonia killed in hit & run, family says

A college student from Gastonia died in a crash in downtown Greensboro on Saturday morning.

Xiomara Moore, 21, was hit and killed around 5 a.m. Saturday. According to her family, the driver responsible sped away and hasn’t been caught.

NC A&T student Xiomara Moore, of Gastonia, was killed in a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning in Greensboro, family members say.

The tragic accident happened near the intersection of North Elm Street and East Friendly Avenue, a spokesperson for Guilford County Emergency Management confirmed to Channel 9.

First responders tried saving her, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

CMS student dies, 2 other local teens in ICU after I-40 crash

A family member sent Channel 9 the statement NC A&T released to students:

“We regret to inform you that North Carolina A&T student Xiomara M. Moore, 21, from Gastonia, North Carolina, died today, April 13. Xiomara was a junior majoring in health science management in the Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.

Xiomara’s death is a great loss to the university community and to all who knew her. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are with her family and friends.

Information on services for Xiomara will be shared when it becomes available.”

Her family tells Channel 9 Moore attended Victory Christian Academy in Gastonia, where she graduated as valedictorian before heading to NC A&T.

Channel 9 reached out to the Greensboro Police Department to learn the details of the crash and the efforts to find the driver.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: )