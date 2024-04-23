NC school board accepts member’s resignation after doctorate questioned. What happens now

The Orange County school board appeared to reluctantly accept a resignation letter Monday night from one of its members on the eve of a runoff election.

Jennifer Moore, whose first term was set to expire at the end of June, signaled her plan to resign “for health reasons” in an April 16 email to board Chair Anne Purcell on Wednesday.

Moore’s resignation took effect April 17, Purcell said, but district rules require the board to vote to accept a member’s resignation.

Moore will still appear on the ballot for a May 14 runoff election against board member Bonnie Hauser. Early voting starts Thursday.

School board members hesitated Monday, looking at each other awkwardly, before member Carrie Doyle made the motion to accept Moore’s resignation.

“I have really enjoyed working with my colleague Dr. Moore these past four years,” Doyle said. “She’s a lady of great character and great intentions to students and staff, and out of respect for her wishes, I move that we accept her resignation.”

Purcell echoed those sentiments, adding “I wish her the best.”

The vote was unanimous.

Did news about Moore’s degree influence her decision?

We don’t know.

Moore’s decision followed an April 16 call from The News & Observer asking about her reported doctorate from Bellevue University. Purcell told The N&O that Moore did not mention allegations about her doctorate in her resignation email.

Former Superintendent Monique Felder announced Moore had received the degree in a June 5, 2021, email to the board and during the June 7, 2021, school board meeting. Moore has also asked board members and others to refer to her by her title, “Dr.” which had also appeared with her name on the Orange County Schools district website.

However, Bellevue University officials told The N&O on April 9 that they did not have a record of a student by the name of “Jennifer Denise Moore” attending the university or graduating from its doctorate in business administration program.

Moore does have a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in performance improvement from Grantham University, an online school that joined the University of Arkansas system in 2021.

Moore did not respond to The N&O’s phone call or emails seeking comment. Her campaign treasurer, Meaghun Darab, told The N&O that Moore was not likely to respond, saying “she has put up guardrails that she doesn’t want crossed.”

Can Jennifer Moore still win the May 14 runoff?

Yes. The ballots for the May 14 runoff election were printed and mailed to absentee voters before she resigned.

If she defeats Hauser to win the election, Moore can take her new seat on the board or give up her seat again.

If she gives up the seat, the board can appoint someone to fill the position until a new election can be held.