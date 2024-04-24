NC legislators aim to speed up Wake schools effort to find new early college partner

Families at Wake County’s leadership academies could get a new four-year college partner as soon as this fall to replace St. Augustine’s University.

Legislation filed in the state House on Wednesday would require the State Board of Education to approve a new early college partner for the two leadership academies, as well as to continue to provide state funding for the program.

The new partnership would go into effect as soon as the 2024-25 school year if the Wake County school system meets certain conditions, including reaching an agreement in time with a new college or university to submit an application.

House Bill 900 has bipartisan support. The four Wake County lawmakers who sponsored the bill are Republican Erin Paré and Democrats Maria Cervania, Sarah Crawford and Ya Liu.

Promise of free college credit

The Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy opened in Raleigh in 2012, serving middle school and high school students. The academies are also early colleges, meaning students take tuition-free college courses with a partner institution of higher learning.

An entrance to St. Augustine’s University on Oakwood Ave. in Raleigh, N.C., photographed Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Wake has received state funding to partner with St. Aug’s in Raleigh under North Carolina’s Cooperative Innovative High Schools program.

The Wake school board voted in March to end its partnership with St. Aug’s at the end of this school year because of the university’s financial and accreditation struggles.

After the vote, Wake told families its plan was to have students take college courses next school year at Wake Technical Community College while the district sought a new early college partner beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

Parents raised concerns such as whether students can take the same classes at Wake Tech that they had planned on at St. Aug’s. Parents also questioned whether the Wake Tech credits will be transferable to schools outside the UNC System or outside of the state.

Parents and students had lobbied the district, the state board and state lawmakers to expedite the process for a new early college partner to be in place for the 2024-25 school year.