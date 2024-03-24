Navy identifies U.S. sailor lost overboard in the Red Sea

The U.S. Navy on Saturday identified a sailor who went overboard while deployed in the Red Sea.

The sailor, Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, went overboard from the USS Mason on Wednesday, military officials said. He was assigned to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74.

Aregbesola, a 34-year-old Florida resident, joined the Navy in July 2020.

"Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor," Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer, said. "His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team."

Aregbesola died as a result of a non-combat-related incident, according to the Department of Defense. The incident is under investigation.

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, recently told "60 Minutes" there were about 7,000 American sailors deployed in the Red Sea region.

President Biden deployed the U.S. Navy to the Red Sea after Houthi rebels, who seized control of Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas.

