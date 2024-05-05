Navarre deserves to vote. We're not giving up. | Guestview

Ten years ago, a group of local citizens considered what it would mean for Navarre to become its own town. This group raised over $38,000 and held meetings that led to a vote. They very nearly succeeded, earning 44% of the vote in 2014.

Had they received 6% more of the votes, the group could have helped Navarre become its own municipality. Navarre would have had its own representation, dedicated staff, public forum, and local decision-making. Instead, we chose to remain unincorporated and let the county make our decisions for us.

Since that time, we have seen the difference a city makes. Across the Panhandle, city representatives, staff and committees bring issues before their people and work with them. These representatives and staffers are not perfect, and no city will be heaven, however the added benefit is obvious when you look at the results of nearby cities and towns.

Gulf Breeze, for example, just announced the largest grant that the city has ever received. This means more money going to their community without raising taxes. Milton has an increasingly vibrant downtown area, and even Jay (population: approximately 600) earns the attention of our congressman who collaborates with their staff on infrastructure projects. Numerous local cities and towns across the Panhandle maintain discretion over sizable percentages of bed tax dollars and ensure those dollars are spent locally.

Our nonprofit, Preserve Navarre, has closely studied the differences that a city makes. We assumed the incorporation issue in 2021 and began hosting public meetings to bring in experts and educate ourselves. Our goal in studying incorporation was to determine a method to preserve Navarre's culture and support local businesses. We wanted to see smart growth that kept the needs of locals in mind.

Now that work is beginning to bear fruit. We are heading to a new vote on incorporation this year. We are presently petitioning the county to provide this through a nonbinding referendum, and we encourage our fellow citizens to get involved and exercise our voice.

Locals deserve to make the decisions for themselves. Together we can ensure that growth in Navarre is smart. We can fill in missing infrastructure by utilizing grants and interlocal revenue. We can support local businesses to help them thrive and preserve our history for generations to come. Most importantly of all, we can decide Navarre's issues here in Navarre rather than at the county.

If we work together, the citizens will see the difference and we will win. History will change, self-government will be closer than ever before, and Navarre's future will be bright. Together we can prove that it isn't too late to save Florida's best kept secret and preserve our precious way of life.

Wes Siler is the director of Preserve Navarre (www.PreserveNavarre.com), a local nonprofit seeking to promote the health, welfare, and safety of the Navarre area.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navarre deserves to vote. We're not giving up. | Guestview