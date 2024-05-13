Naval ships spotted off the coast of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Here’s why they are here

A U.S. Navy ship has been spotted this weekend off the coast of the North Myrtle Beach area.

The USS Wasp is part of a group of ships that are conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean near North Myrtle Beach. The ship was spotted in Cherry Grove. The USS Wasp, which is out of Norfolk, Virginia, is getting its certification training, according to Chief Torrey Lee, a public affairs supervisor with the U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet in Norfolk.

Lee said if the ship was spotted close to the shore it was probably coming in for daily operations. The ship will be conducting training in the area for some time, Lee said.

Another ship also was spotted by in the area.

The USS Fort Lauderdale was spotted off Cherry Grove, according to a Facebook post by Jonathan Chandler. The ship could be part of the group of ships in the training.