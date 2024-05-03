NATO says Russia is carrying out 'malign activities' like sabotage on its member states and will address them

NATO is accusing Russia of "malign activities" in its member states, including Germany and the UK.

The alliance said this includes sabotage, acts of violence, and disinformation campaigns.

The North Atlantic Council said it "will act individually and collectively to address these actions."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday singled out Russia in a statement condemning "recent malign activities" in its member states.

"This includes sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations," the North Atlantic Council statement said.

The council said it made its statement amid investigations and charges against people accused of hostile state activity in Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the UK.

The treaty organization said these individuals' actions were part of an "intensifying campaign of activities" carried out by Russia.

"We will act individually and collectively to address these actions, and will continue to coordinate closely," the statement added.

It further condemned Russia for its accused behavior and called on Moscow to uphold international obligations.

"Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine," the statement read.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — which the Kremlin has billed as a response to NATO aggression — has widened the rift between Moscow and its Western rivals.

The US-led alliance has provided Ukraine with some $168 billion in aid, now bolstered by a new tranche of $61 billion from the US. About $125 billion of this total includes advanced weaponry and ammunition, with NATO states saying Ukraine's defeat would be devastating for Europe's overall security.

The divide has also long been clear in NATO's rhetoric toward Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, has for months said that he would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine should Russia make significant advances on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Russia says the alliance has effectively waged war against Moscow by sending aid to Kyiv.

Amid the heightened tensions, NATO members have increasingly highlighted what they say are Russian clandestine activities in their own governments and institutions.

The European Parliament in March said it was investigating lawmakers accused of being on the payroll of a Russian propaganda network busted in Czechia.

In late April, two British men in their early 20s were charged by UK authorities and accused of helping Russian intelligence services in a suspected arson attack in London.

Meanwhile, Germany has arrested six people accused of spying for Russia and China.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours by Business Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider