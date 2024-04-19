NATO allies to send Ukraine more air-defence systems

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine participates vitually in the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Allied Defence Ministers chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. -/NATO/dpa

NATO allies are to give more air-defence systems to Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Friday, after a crisis meeting via videolink with defence ministers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO has "mapped out existing capabilities" from alliance countries that can be given to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said in a press conference after the meeting.

The alliance secretary general also mentioned that "several allies made concrete commitments" to send further air-defence weapons for Ukraine.

Ukraine is concerned whether it can hold the front line against increased Russian military pressure. In recent weeks, Russia destroyed almost all of Ukraine's thermal power plans with airstrikes, Zelensky said ahead of the meeting.

