National Weather Service says tornado touched down in Fayette County on Saturday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Fayette County during Saturday’s storms.

The National Weather Service said the tornado started in Lambert at 7:06 p.m. It traveled a path of 0.2 miles and reached a peak wind speed of 65 m.p.h. making it an EF0.

Fayette County has not had a tornado since July 29, 2021.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Washington County on Saturday.

>>> NWS finds damage indicating EF2 tornado hit Washington County Saturday

Surveyors will return to the area on Monday to learn more about the storm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

WATCH: Tornado touches ground in Washington County PHOTOS: Severe storms bring hail, damage across Pittsburgh region Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84 VIDEO: Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people are inside DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts