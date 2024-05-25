National Weather Service confirms 4 more tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in Clark County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed Friday that four additional tornadoes touched down in Clark County Tuesday night as severe weather moved across central Wisconsin.

This is in addition to the EF1 tornado confirmed Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Green Bay that touched down in the village of Unity on the Clark and Marathon county line and a second EF1 tornado had occurred about 20 miles to the northeast of Unity in the Marathon County village of Edgar.

An EF1 tornado leveled trees and powerlines along a 16-mile path in Globe, Wisconsin, a small community about 10 miles northwest of Neillsville, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Several farms were hit near Globe and southwest of Loyal with the worst damage confined to outbuildings, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

Here is information on the Clark County tornadoes that were confirmed Friday:

Globe: An EF1 tornado leveled trees and powerlines along a 16-mile path in Globe, a small community about 10 miles northwest of Neillsville. It touched down at 7:07 p.m. and remained on the ground until 7:22 p.m. with winds up to 105 mph. It was approximately 300 yards wide. Several farms were hit near Globe and southwest of Loyal with the worst damage confined to outbuildings, the weather service said.

Loyal and rural Clark County: The EF0 tornado damaged mainly trees and several outbuildings along an intermittent 10-mile path near Loyal in rural Clark County. It touched down at 7:25 p.m. and continued until 7:35 p.m. with winds up to 85 mph. It was approximately 100 yards wide, according to the weather service.

Atwood: Trees and outbuildings on several farms were damaged during an EF1 tornado in the small community of Atwood, about 9 miles west of Colby. The tornado touched down about 7:27 p.m. and remained on the ground until 7:31 p.m. with maximum winds of 95 mph. The tornado had a 4-mile path with a maximum width of 150 yards, the weather service said.

Loyal and rural Clark County: A second brief tornado also touched down near Loyal in rural Clark County, just southwest of the longer-tracked tornado in the area, according to the weather service. It remained on the ground from 7:30 p.m. to 7:32 p.m. with peak winds of 80 mph. The EF0 tornado was on the ground for about 2 miles with a maximum width of 75 yards. This tornado caused damage to farms, trees and to a garage attached to a manufactured home.

No injuries or deaths were reported with any of the storms.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: National Weather Service confirms 4 more tornadoes in Clark County