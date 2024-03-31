National Transgender Day of Visibility: ‘We’re here and we’ve always been here’

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proclaimed March 31 National and New York State Transgender Day of Visibility.

However, some critics are not happy that this day falls on the same day as Easter Sunday this year.

Many transgender activists were happy to share the spotlight.

At the Major Owens Health and Wellness Center, it was a day of acceptance and inclusion at the eighth annual wig and clothing drive sponsored by the Brooklyn Ghost Project, a black trans nonprofit supporting transgender and non-binary people of color in New York City.

This is the 15th annual Transgender Day of Visibility. It’s always held on March 31, and this year, it coincides with Easter Sunday, a movable feast.

“That’s why God made it happen on the same date because of all the haters,” Kylexus White, co-director of Brooklyn Ghost Project, told PIX11 News. “That’s why God made it fall on Easter, so they can see us.”

More than 150 people attended this wig and clothing drive, where everything was free.

At least 700 pieces of clothing, shoes, and accessories were donated by Out My Closet.

There were also more than a hundred wigs and cosmetic accessories.

“We wanted to create an experience where trans folk have a safe opportunity to shop and don’t feel targeted,” Michael Narain, founder of Out My Closet, told PIX11 News.

To many attending this wig and clothing drive, it was a day of celebration, getting gifts when they otherwise often feel marginalized.

“I want the world to understand we’re here, and we’ve always been here,” Aoki-Lee Terrell, a volunteer with the Brooklyn Ghost Project, told PIX11 News.

“Being a transgender woman myself, this means a lot to me, Tynisha Harris, happily browsing, told PIX11 News. “Just for the community. I’m just happy to be here with my sisters, my brothers, and my family, basically.”

Many people at the clothing and wig drive stay with the uptick and legislative attacks on transgender rights.

This National Transgender Day of Visibility seems more necessary than ever.

