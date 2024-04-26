National investigation alleges 'nightmare' history in one Delaware private school

A national outlet turned its lens on one Delaware school this week, exposing a troubling history near Newark for many and "a nightmare" for others.

Rolling Stone published an investigation Tuesday that delved into the history of a small private school in New Castle County: The New School. One student's “hyper-focused" fascination with religion, and his protection by his school, meets overall concerns with alleged sexual behavior, aggression, shaming and a culture of silence detailed within the reporting.

Housed for most of its existence in an old Victorian with acres of farm to match, some 4 miles from University of Delaware, the institution kept a small student body — under 50 kids at any given time, from 5 to 19 years old, according to reporting from senior writer Ej Dickson.

The outfit's name could sound familiar to local coverage just before pandemic shutdown. It was the school of choice for Samuel Gulick before he threw a Molotov cocktail inside Newark’s Planned Parenthood facility in January 2020, spent more than two years in federal lockup, then saw a sentence of probation and mental health treatment.

The phrase “Deus Vult” spray-painted in red letters on a Planned Parenthood facility in Newark by Samuel Gulick.

Gulick's lawyer at the time said his client’s developmental issues were treated up until his time at The New School, as previously reported, when at age 15, he chose to discontinue that treatment and focus his attention on a “conservative form” of Roman Catholicism practiced by leadership at the school. That leadership offered no comment at the time.

Rolling Stone covered these connections and much more — as Dickson discovered, in former-student interviews and following investigation, that a school promising to offer safe haven had allegedly turned out to be more like a "cult."

The entire investigation can be read on RollingStone.com, by subscription.

As the school told that reporter, and this one, in a statement: "We deny any and all nefarious innuendos which your bulleted queries may seem to suggest."

A small school just outside Newark

The New School opened in 1995, as written by founder Melanie Hiner on its website, touting an education with more freedom from traditional structures. According to that site, tuition costs about $7,500 a year. And it seems still in operation, though its Facebook hasn't been updated since 2017 and fewer than 30 students attended the school at the time of Gulick’s 2022 sentencing.

The school answered the phone Thursday.

After a man introduced the school as one might on any other afternoon, he gave the phone to Hiner’s husband, former lawyer John Hiner. Hiner said the school does not have anything to add on the Rolling Stone investigation, offering the same statement he gave to national reporters.

"We are different in that we are not bureaucratic, prescriptive or therapeutic. Children here learn, assisted by adult staff members. Formal and informal contacts between staff and parents are plentiful, and the members of staff are reappointed annually by vote of the families of current students," reads a statement signed by the "The Students and Staff of The New School."

Hiner did not confirm whether the school is still operational or taking on new students.

"We have served many families with good results. But we are not for everyone," the statement continues. "Some families have tried our approach for a time and then sought other approaches more suited to their tastes or goals. We think that everyone who has joined us has gained some good from their time here, however long or short."

Some alumni told Rolling Stone reporters they were contacted by the FBI back in 2022. When contacted again Thursday, the bureau would not comment.

“The FBI does not confirm or deny, or otherwise provide updates, on specific investigations," a spokesperson said in a statement. "This would include describing investigative steps we may or may not have taken, interviews we may or may not have conducted, and information we may or may not have learned.”

DSU shooting: Wilmington family remembers a 'bright light' in teen lost to shooting at Delaware State

Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at 231-622-2191 or kepowers@gannett.com. Follow her on X @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Rolling Stone investigation alleges 'nightmare' in one Delaware school