National Hurricane Center tracks first tropical disturbance weeks before season starts

Already? Weeks before the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts, the National Hurricane Center in Miami announced a "disturbance."

The hurricane center issued a special tropical weather outlook just after 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 24. Hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30, though in the past, the season has started early. In spite of the weather release, the hurricane center noted, "There are no tropical cyclones in the Atlantic at this time."

For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported an area of low pressure located about 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that produced a small but persistent area of showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center. However, the low was forecast to move southwestward at 10 to 15 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds tonight and tomorrow (Thursday, April 25), and additional development is not expected.

No additional special tropical weather outlooks from the hurricane center are scheduled for this system unless conditions warrant. Regularly scheduled tropical weather outlooks will resume May 15, 2024, while special tropical weather outlooks will be issued as necessary during the remainder of the off-season.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 10 percent.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported a "disturbance" about 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that produced showers and thunderstorms. Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2024 hurricane season: Tropical disturbance in Atlantic detected