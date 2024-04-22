When will National Hurricane Center start using new 'cone of uncertainty'? What you should know

The official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is just over a month away, 40 days if you're counting.

And you should be counting and starting to prepare yourself and your home.

Forecasters have been warning this season is expected to be "explosive," "extremely active," or "hyperactive."

To help residents in the event of an impending storm, the National Hurricane Center will be implementing several changes for the 2024 season, including a change to the "cone of uncertainty.”

Here's what you should know.

What is the forecast for the 2024 hurricane season?

Forecasters are predicting it will be a very active season because of the combination of La Niña and record warm water temperatures.

AccuWeather is predicting an "explosive" hurricane season that has the potential to break the all-time record of 30 named storms in a season. Here's the AccuWeather forecast for the upcoming season:

20-25 named storms

8-12 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

4-6 direct U.S. impacts

Texas, Florida Panhandle, South Florida and the Carolinas face heightened risk.

Potential to break all-time record of 30 named storms in one season.

Colorado State University's forecast calls for an "extremely active" season of 23 named storms. CSU's 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for:

23 named storms

11 hurricanes

5 major hurricanes

Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, said the 2024 season has a 50-50 shot of landing in the ranges of:

20-24 tropical storms

9-12 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

Truchelut works with the USA TODAY Network-Florida to provide the latest storm information Florida residents need.

What is the new National Hurricane Center cone?

The National Hurricane Center will be experimenting with a new cone later this hurricane season.

The new cone from the National Hurricane Center will add tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for interior counties in the path of the storm.

The current cone displays watches and warnings only for coastal counties.

In the past, watches and warnings for interior counties has come from local National Weather Service offices. The new NHC graphic will combine tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings into a single graphic.

The new graphic will continue to have the same information but also illustrate potential impacts for areas away from the coast.

Why is changing the NHC cone important?

With the previous emphasis on watches and warnings issued along Florida's coasts, many inland residents and visitors remain unaware of the wind dangers an approaching storm could have well away from the coast.

This became very apparent during Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Florida's southwest coast, but it also left a path of destruction across Central Florida as it moved toward the Atlantic.

“This change will give us a more complete depiction of the wind risk,” NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said.

The NHC said research has suggested that the addition of inland watches and warnings to the cone graphic "will help communicate inland wind risk during tropical cyclone events while not overcomplicating the current version of the graphic with too many data layers.

"The impetus was to better depict the full scope of the wind hazard over inland areas. This is most critical for strong hurricanes that can carry tropical storm and hurricane force winds well inland, but it will improve the risk communication for wind hazards for all tropical cyclones," the Hurricane Center said.

De-emphasizing the NHC cone

The National Hurricane Center is also hoping to de-emphasize the cone most people tend to focus on and instead make warnings and watches stand out.

“As you look at the graphic, your eyes naturally gravitate to what is ultimately more important, which is the risk that comes with the storm,” Rhome said.

Hurricane, tropical storm watches and warnings to stay same colors

Watches will continue to be displayed in pink for hurricanes and yellow for tropical storms.

Warnings will continue to be displayed in red for hurricanes and blue for tropical storms.

In addition, the experimental version of the cone will use white transparent shading for the entire five-day forecast, instead of using white stippling for the four-to-five-day portion of the forecast as it is in the current version. The entire outline of the cone will be in white.

When will the National Hurricane Center start using the new cone?

The Hurricane Center will begin to use the new cone on or around Aug. 15, as we enter into the busiest months of hurricane season.

The new cone may not be posted online as quickly as the existing graphic since it takes time to compile inland watches and warnings, the NHC said. It should generally be available within 30 minutes of each advisory release.

NHC 'cone of death' known by several names

The National Hurricane Center's "cone of uncertainty" is known by several names, including the "cone of concern," the "cone of death" and the "cone of uncertainty."

Cone of uncertainty has been confusing to many

The National Hurricane Center started issuing the cone graphic in 2002. From the beginning, forecasters have found it often has been misunderstood and used in ways it wasn't meant to.

The cone is intended to depict where the center of the storm could go. So a cone that stretches from Sarasota to Naples means the center of a hurricane could come ashore in Sarasota, or the eye of the hurricane could make landfall in Naples.

And to emphasize: that's the center of the storm. Hurricanes can be hundreds of miles wide.

The cone is created by enclosing the area swept out by a set of circles — which aren't shown — along the forecast track every 12 hours for the first three days and then at 24 hours for days four and five. The size of each circle is set so that two-thirds of historical official forecast errors over a five-year sample fall within the circle.

In other words, the center of the storm stays within the cone for roughly two out of every three forecasts, the National Hurricane Center said.

The cone does not depict the size of the storm or the areas that could experience high winds, intense rainfall, or storm surge.

Public comments to be heard about experimental hurricane cone

“We bring new features or new additions and open these new features up for people to provide comments to us,” Rhome said.

“At the conclusion of the experiment, we use those comments to determine whether to make the change permanent, to discontinue the change or to evolve the change but in a different iteration.”

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

How often do tropical cyclones form before the start of hurricane season?

While a storm can form anytime, the months when the most storms happen runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with the busiest months historically between August and October.

Since 2003, there have been 15 tropical cyclones that have formed before June 1.

Most pre-season storms develop in May. However, there have been two occasions over the last 20 years a tropical cyclone has formed in the Atlantic basin in January, including Hurricane Alex in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NHC new cone of uncertainty: Differences, launch