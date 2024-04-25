National Hurricane Center issues 1st advisory of 2024 season. How unusual is that in April?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season began Wednesday, April 24, when the National Hurricane Center issued its first tropical outlook of the season.

For the record, the season doesn't "officially" begin until June 1, and the first daily tropical outlook is scheduled to be released on May 15.

That doesn't mean storms and disturbances don't appear before or after the official season, and that's what happened Wednesday.

The good news is the disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a very low chance for development.

Here's what you should know about what was out there and how unusual an April disturbance is.

National Hurricane Center reports 'disturbance' in eastern Atlantic

Here's what the National Hurricane Center said about the disturbance at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 24.

An area of low pressure is located about 900 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It's been producing a small but persistent area of showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center since Wednesday morning.

The low is forecast to move southwest at 10 to 15 mph into an area of stronger upper-level winds Wednesday night and Thursday, April 25.

Additional development is not expected. No additional special tropical weather outlooks are scheduled for this system unless conditions warrant.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 10 percent.

15 tropical cyclones have formed before start of hurricane season over past 20 years

Since 2003, there have been 15 tropical cyclones that have formed before June 1, including two that developed in April.

While most pre-season storms developed in May, there have been two occasions over the last 20 years a tropical cyclone has formed in the Atlantic basin in January, including Hurricane Alex in 2016.

Jan. 16-17, 2023: Unnamed subtropical storm.

May 22-23, 2021: Tropical Storm Ana.

May 16-19, 2020: Tropical Storm Arthur.

May 27-28, 2020: Tropical Storm Bertha.

May 20-21, 2019: Subtropical Storm Andrea.

May 25-31, 2018: Tropical Storm Alberto.

April 19-21, 2017: Tropical Storm Arlene.

Jan. 12-15, 2016: Hurricane Alex

May 27-June 4, 2016: Tropical Storm Bonnie

May 8-11, 2015: Tropical Storm Ana.

May 19-22, 2012: Tropical Storm Alberto.

May 26-30, 2012: Tropical Storm Beryl.

May 31-June 1, 2008: Tropical Storm Arthur.

May 9-11, 2007: Subtropical Storm Andrea.

April 20-24, 2003: Tropical Storm Ana.

Predictions call for 'explosive' 2024 hurricane season

So far, every prediction for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season calls for a lot of storms.

AccuWeather is predicting this season has the potential to break the all-time record of 30 named storms in one season.

20-25 named storms

8-12 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

4-6 direct U.S. impacts

CSU's 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for:

23 named storms

11 hurricanes

5 major hurricanes

Dr. Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at WeatherTiger, predicted the 2024 season has a 50-50 shot of landing in the ranges of:

20-24 tropical storms

9-12 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

Truchelut works with the USA TODAY Network-Florida to provide the latest storm information Florida residents need.

A major hurricane is one that's a Category 3, 4 or 5 storm. A Category 3 hurricane is one with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

National Hurricane Center changing 'cone of uncertainty' for 2024 hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center will be experimenting with a new cone later this hurricane season.

To help residents in the event of an impending storm, the National Hurricane Center will be implementing several changes for the 2024 season, including a change to the "cone of uncertainty.”

The new cone from the National Hurricane Center will add tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for interior counties in the path of the storm.

The current cone displays watches and warnings only for coastal counties.

The new graphic — which is expected to be implemented around Aug. 15 — will continue to have the same information but also illustrate potential impacts for areas away from the coast.

Names to be used during 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Here are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane names are decided upon by the World Meteorological Organization. There are six lists, with 21 names on each list.

The six lists are used in rotation. So names used in 2024 won't be used again until 2030.

Don't worry about running out of names for tropical cyclones

If the entire list of 21 names is used during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, a supplemental list of names will come into play.

If all 21 names on the 2024 list are used for Atlantic-basin storms, a supplemental list of names will be used.

These names also are approved by the World Meteorological Organization.

The practice of using Greek names stopped with the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season when the supplemental list of names replaced the Greek alphabet for tropical cyclones.

When is hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The National Hurricane Center issues daily tropical outlooks beginning May 15, unless a disturbance worth monitoring appears earlier in the Atlantic basin. The Atlantic basin covers the northern Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

A special tropical outlook is issued — as was the case Wednesday — if something develops ahead of May 15.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NHC issues April tropical outlook for Atlantic disturbance. Unusual?