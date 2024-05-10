National Abortion Fund Launches $45 Million Spending Campaign

The Brigid Alliance, an organization that helps women who are more than 15 weeks pregnant get access to abortion, is planning to spend $45 million over the next five years to meet the challenges of a post-Roe world.

The non-profit specifically helps those who need to travel far distances by helping pay for and manage their transportation, childcare, meals and lodging. This assistance is especially crucial for people more than 15 weeks pregnant since many states either do not allow the procedure or do not have clinics equipped to provide it.

Serra Sippel, the alliance’s executive director, told The Daily Beast that the work had become more necessary since the fall of Roe v Wade.

“The restrictions on abortion in the U.S. are not slowing down,” Sippel said. “The Brigid Alliance works in an ecosystem of other abortion funds and practical support organizations, [but] even with this network of support, we're not reaching everyone.”

Much of the funding will come from a matching program sponsored by two anonymous donors, who pledged to match all multi-year, major gifts up to $5 million a year for the next three years. The remainder will come from traditional fundraising efforts.

The group plans to use the money to dramatically increase the number of clients it serves, from 1,400 during the last fiscal year to 2,100 by 2025. This will include hiring more travel coordinators to manage travel itineraries and other logistics.

The alliance is part of a network of abortion funds that have become increasingly important since Roe v. Wade fell and states began restricting access to the procedure. The alliance does not pay for procedures and relies on other funds to help cover that.

The Brigid Alliance increased the number of patients served from 1,200 to 1,400 last year, but still was not able to serve everyone referred to them, Sippel said.

Among the success stories Sippel cites is a formerly incarcerated woman from North Carolina who needed permission from her parole officer to travel out of state for her abortion. Once she got it, the alliance helped her book and manage travel to Washington. D.C. She had the abortion in February.

Several states—including Florida, which recently passed a six-week abortion ban—have referendums on the ballot this November that could overturn their restrictions and make the procedure legal again. But Sippel said the alliance’s work won’t be done.

“Even if there was a federal law passed to support abortion access, practical support is still going to be needed for abortion seekers to travel to get their care,” she said. “Just because it’s legal doesn't mean it's accessible.”

