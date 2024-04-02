Nashville weather updates: Damaging winds, hail, tornado chances threaten Middle Tennessee

Severe thunderstorms will hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee Tuesday threatening damaging winds with gusts up to 75mph, Ping Pong-sized hail and possible strong tornadoes.

The first round of storms hit the area around 11 a.m. with a stronger round expected around 3 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters said.

All of Middle Tennessee is expected to feel the impact.

The greatest threat will likely be along and east of Interstate 65, the National Weather Service said.

Severe storms expected late this morning and this afternoon across Middle TN. Damaging winds are the main threat, but tornadoes and large hail are also possible. Know your safety plan, have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be ready take action if a warning is issued for you pic.twitter.com/tQ6H8TwwHD — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 2, 2024

NWS: Second round of storms to hit Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Nashville and Middle Tennessee are not in the clear just yet.

Krissy Hurley, meteorologist-in-charge at NWS Nashville, said more storms are to come.

"Yes, we just had round one move through Nashville Metro," she said. "The main line of strong to severe storms will push through later this afternoon and evening. With that line, we can see additional severe weather. So even though the Tornado Watch expires at 3pm, it will likely get extended."

Power outages reported across Middle Tennessee

As the first round of severe weather swept across the region, more than 1,200 customers were left without power.

According to Nashville Electric Service, just under 500 customers are without power, the majority of those in North and West Nashville.

Middle Tennessee Electric reported the most outages, with more than 750 customers without power largely in Williamson County. In Wilson County, lightning hit a utility pole in Mt. Juliet's Providence Area causing a power outage, police said. Crews quickly restored power and rest traffic signals to normal operations.

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reported only six outages.

A second round of stronger storms is expected to hit Nashville around 3 p.m.

Hail reported in Williamson County

Pin-Pong ball sized hail is possible during this round of severe weather, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. that hail a quarter of an inch was spotted in Fairview.

Tornado watch issued for Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Nashville and Middle Tennessee are under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

Here are the counties included in the watch: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; DeKalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson.

Middle Tennessee Schools close early ahead of severe storms

Several school districts announced closures and early dismissals ahead of the severe weather.

Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District opted to close for the day. Rutherford County, Williamson County and Dickson County announced early dismissals.

For a complete list of school closures click here.

Nashville weather radar

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville weather updates: Tornado watch in effect amid severe storms