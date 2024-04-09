Nashville weather: Severe storms likely Wednesday, making way for sunny weekend

Nashville, get ready for the rain because it's going to linger.

Nashville and Middle Tennessee will see "multiple waves of rain and some thunderstorms today through Thursday," the National Weather Service said. Most areas will get 2 to 3 inches of rain with some brief, local flooding possible with heavy downpours.

Severe storms are possible Wednesday around 4 p.m. into the night, the weather service said. The majority of Middle Tennessee will be at a marginal risk (1 out of 5) with damaging winds being the leading concern. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

Once the rain moves out Thursday, the weekend will be sunny skies with highs increasing to the low 80s by Monday.

All of Middle Tennessee has been upgraded to at least a marginal risk (1 out of 5) of severe storms tomorrow. A few locations are even in the slight risk area (2 out of 5). This is what we know now: pic.twitter.com/yFiZYEdUXb — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 9, 2024

Nashville weather forecast

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m. with continuing chances into the evening. Highs near 66 with overnight lows near 60 and an 80% chance of rain.

Wednesday: Showers with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m. with a high near 73. Chances for overnight thunderstorms at 100% with lows around 57.

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms at 90% with highs near 65. A slight chance of thunderstorms before 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. with lows around 48.

Friday: Sunny with highs near 65 and overnight lows around 46.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 74 and overnight lows around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 78 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with a low around 60.

Nashville area radar

