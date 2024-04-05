This Nashville pub was voted among the most 'legendary' dive bars by Southern Living

In a city where bars with exciting and sexy concepts are being opened on almost every corner, dive bars provide a comforting and homely refuge.

If you ask a longtime Nashville local about their favorite bar, chances are they'll recommend a dive bar. A place far from the neon and noise of Broadway, a place with a pool table or a jukebox, a cozy and inviting place where bartenders serve up cheap beer and good times.

Southern Living Magazine announced its picks for the most legendary dive bars in the South, included was one Nashville staple.

Santa's Pub is an eclectic, modest drive bar assembled from a collection of trailers. Inside, patrons are welcomed with festive holiday decorations and signs warning against foul language and unruly behavior. The bar was opened in 2011 by Denzel Irwin, who bears a resemblance to Santa Claus with his long, white beard and rosy cheeks. Irwin opened the bar because he needed something to do after retirement, he told the Tennessean back in 2016.

Back in July 2023, Ed Sheeran was spotted having a drink and singing karaoke at Santa's following his headlining gig at Nissan Stadium. "When I lived here this was the spot and it still is," he said via an Instagram post. "Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what’s not to love."

Check out what other favorites across the country made the list.

Elmer Denvel Irwin, left, talks with Bob Allen, who is known as East Nashville Santa, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. Irwin, 66, owns Santa's Pub.

Most legendary dive bars in the South, according to Southern Living Magazine

Here's a look at the other legendary dive bars that made the list.

Green Parrot Bar, Key West, Florida

The Griffon, Charleston, South Carolina

Earnestine & Hazel's, Memphis

Port of Call, New Orleans, Louisiana

Planet Marfa, Marfa, Texas

Nowhere Bar, Athens, Georgia

No Name Pub, Big Pine Key, Fla.

The Garage, Birmingham, Alabama

Scotty's Beach Bar, Surfside, S.C.

Donn's Depot, Austin, Texas

The Virginian, Charlottesville, Virginia

AJ's Grayton Beach, Grayton Beach, Fla.

Flora-Bama, Perdido Key, Fla.

Sloppy Joe's, Key West, Fla.

Pirate's Cove, Elberta, Ala.

The Backstreet Pub, Beaufort, North Carolina

The World Famous, Athens, Ga.

Santa's Pub, Nashville

The Red Bar, Grayton Beach, Fla.

The Esso Club, Clemson, S.C.

Johnny's Hideaway, Atlanta, Ga.

The Palace Saloon, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Callaghan's Irish Social Club, Mobile, Ala.

Harry's Banana Farm, Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Dixie Chicken, College Station, Texas

Methodology

The most legendary dive bars in the South were picked by Southern Living editors who report, research and visit local, southern bars and restaurants.

