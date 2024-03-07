Nashville police identify Canadian family killed small plane crash near Interstate 40

Metro Nashville Police have released the names of the five Canadian citizens who died in Monday night in the small plane crash near Interstate 40 and the Nashville West shopping center.

The victims have been identified as Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife, Rimma, 39, and their three children, David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7, police said.

The family's single-engine Piper PA-32RT-300T crashed shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday in a grassy area near mile marker 202 on Interstate 40 in West Nashville, narrowly missing motorists and nearby buildings.

Investigators have noted that the crashing plane avoided the eastbound lane of Interstate 40 by just 60 feet. It hit the ground, rolled and imploded, killing everyone aboard.

National Transportation Safety Board aviation accident investigator Aaron McCarter said Tuesday the plane's wreckage was taken to AMF Aviation in Springfield, Tenn. to determine what caused the crash.

The plane left Mount Sterling, Kentucky, around 7:19 p.m. and was set to arrive at John C. Tune Airport around 7:43 p.m., according to its flight plan.

It initially passed over the airport at 2,500 feet, McCarter said Tuesday, and investigators are still working to determine why it did not land at that time.

Shortly afterwards, the pilot called out on the radio that the plane had lost power.

The air traffic controller tried to steer the pilot toward a runway at John Tune Airport.

"Yes, I have the runway in sight," the pilot said, before adding, "I’m too far away, I won’t make it."

McCarter said the plane flew in from the Southwest and made a U-turn before crashing into the grassy area. A preliminary report will be available within 10 days, McCarter said, with a full report to follow between nine and 12 months.

McCarter said any witnesses can visit witness@ntsb.gov and provide information about the crash.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Canadian couple, kids identified as victims in Nashville plane crash