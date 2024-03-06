What type of plane crashed in Tennessee? Here's what we know about the Piper PA-32RT-300T

A tragic plane crash near Interstate 40 in Nashville that claimed the lives of five people is still under investigation.

The single engine plane flying from Kentucky crashed shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday, March 4, near mile marker 202 on I-40 in West Nashville, narrowly missing motorists and a shopping center.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the plane to go down and authorities are still trying to identify the victims killed in the crash. A preliminary report could take around 10 days, but a full report could take nine to 12 months.

Until then, here's what we know about the plane.

What type of plane was involved in the Tennessee plane crash?

The plane involved in the crash was a single-engine Piper PA-32RT-300T.

Investigators work at the scene of a fatal plane crash near Interstate 40 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

What to know about the Piper PA-32RT-300T?

The Piper PA-32RT-300T first left the assembly line in 1978-1979 and many are still being used today. This Piper is designated the Turbo Lance II.

The single-engine plane can hold upwards of six passengers and a pilot.

It can cruise at 10,000 feet at 175 kn (324 km/h) true airspeed at 75% power, burning 20 gallons of fuel per hour. The aircraft was the first to feature a distinctive large oval, single air intake below the propeller hub.

Have there been problems with the Piper PA-32RT-300T?

While the older plane is still in use today, it does have its issues including hot running engines. This issue caused a string of fires in turbo-charged Lances prompting an FAA airworthiness directive requiring portions of their exhaust systems to be periodically inspected and eventually replaced, reported Aviation Consumer. There were also several other issues noted as well.

"Landing gear problems are prominent in Service Difficulty Reports, accounting for about a quarter of the total. Chief among them were broken nosegear actuators and cracked or broken nosegear trunnions. Other frequently cited problems included cracked engine mounts, exhaust system leaks and separations, broken magnetos and loose stabilator attachments," read Aviation Consumer's report on the plane.

What is the range of the Piper PA-32RT?

According to multiple aviation sites, the Piper reasonably could fly for upwards of 3.5 hours depending on weight and the amount of fuel in the plane.

Its best range is about 648 nautical miles, which equals around 745 miles.

What is the fuel capacity of a Piper PA-32RT-300T?

Fuel capacity is 94 U.S. gallons usable, according to Aviation Consumer.

What is the distance from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to Nashville?

The plane came from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, on Monday night, which is about 249 miles away from Nashville by driving. Flying it is a bit closer to 204 miles, depending on where you are coming from, according to Travel Math.

Travel Math calculates the fly time between the two areas is only around 54 minutes

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is a Piper PA-32RT-300T, the plane that crashed in Nashville, TN?