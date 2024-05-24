Nashville Memorial Day weekend could see 'all modes of severe weather.' When tornado threat is the highest

Signs continue to point to a rainy and windy Memorial Day weekend in Nashville. The National Weather Service has introduced a level two out of five slight risk for the entire Middle Tennessee region for Sunday, when the main concerns continue to be damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding.

"At this time, models still show all modes of severe weather being likely, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flash flooding caused by heavy and repeated rounds of rainfall," the weather service said.

When to expect severe weather in Middle Tennessee?

On Friday, storms will continue similarly as they have for the past two days — strong to severe with the potential of damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain, said the weather service. Damaging winds reaching as high as 60 mph are the main threat. Hail will likely remain sub severe size, said the weather service. The storm activity is expected to greatly decrease after sunset.

The tornado threat will be low Friday and Saturday but will increase on Sunday.

Bottom Line: Stay weather aware today through Sunday. Threat with storms today and tomorrow will primarily be strong winds, hail and flooding caused by repeated rounds of rain. All modes of severe weather are possible Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and know your safety plan. pic.twitter.com/IQaNuXLQuE — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 24, 2024

The severe weather threat will be lowest on Saturday. However, the atmosphere will be very unstable, said the weather service. Any Saturday storms could quickly produce very heavy rain, some gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Memorial Day weather

Later into the week, Memorial Day is expected to be dry. According to the weather service, the showers and storms will linger through Sunday night and rain chances will decrease Monday morning.

"Overall, Memorial Day looks pretty dry especially during the afternoon," said the weather service. "Less humid air will be working into the area during the afternoon leading to a pleasant Memorial Day evening."

Nashville weather radar

Nashville 7-day forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Showers and thunderstorms likely before and after 4 p.m. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 at night. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 at night. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69 at night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62 at night and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Mostly clear, with a low around 59 at night.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 at night.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville severe weather: When holiday weekend tornado threat is worst