Naples mourns loss of John Passidomo, 'friend to many,' who shaped the city

John Passidomo made his mark on Naples in countless ways.

His sudden death from a hiking accident at a national park in Utah has sent shock waves through the city – and beyond, breaking the hearts of the many lives he touched over his lifetime.

Passidomo, 72, was so many things. A devoted husband and father, an accomplished attorney and a dedicated public servant, including a stint as a city councilman and vice mayor.

"John was all those things and much more, but the best way I can define John was – friend, a friend to many of us, and to our city," Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann said.

'Always professional and inspiring'

As a longtime real estate attorney, Passidomo could be spotted at city hall often, as the lead agent for developers on many projects that shaped Naples. One of his more recent clients included The Athens Group, developer of the Naples Beach Club, a project he steered through many hurdles in the city's review and approval process, with patience, poise and persistence, overcoming opposition.

"No matter which project John was involved with, he was always professional and inspiring," Heitmann said. "We may not have always agreed, but John's smile would always make me feel better and our meetings were always warm and inviting."

John Passidomo, Naples attorney

Heitmann and her husband met John and his wife Kathleen, also an attorney who went on to become the Florida Senate President, shortly after moving to Naples.

"They welcomed us to our beautiful city," Heitmann recalled fondly.

In a few words, she described John as a kind and gentle man.

"While we are mourning the loss of our friend, we can feel touched and honored to have known him, to know the lives that he has touched and to simply look around our beautiful city and realize he is one of the reasons it is so beautiful," Heitmann said. "He will be missed, but he will not be forgotten."

Tragic accident during Utah hike

John died Wednesday after a fall during a hike with his wife at Bryce Canyon National Park.

The Passidomos had been visiting several national parks in Utah, Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley relayed in a senate memo. After the fall, John suffered massive head trauma. He could not recover from the severity of his injuries, and died two days later.

"After a thorough evaluation by the very best medical teams," his family was told he "would not survive," Baxley explained.

He added that John's daughters "quickly traveled to Utah," where he died with them and his wife by his side. The couple, law school sweethearts and Naples transplants, had three children, two of whom became lawyers.

Kathleen Passidomo “has lost the love of her life and is absolutely devastated by this sudden and unexpected accident,” Baxley shared, solemnly.

The news of John's death hit the community hard.

'A legacy that will long be remembered in Naples, Florida'

Bill Barnett, a former Naples mayor, said: "John Passidomo was like family to me and our family. He was one of the few friends that I had that always called me 'Billy'."

The two met in the mid 1980s, and they both served on Naples City Council.

"As the years went by John moved up the legal ladder as an attorney to become one of, if not the best real estate attorneys in Naples and Collier County. He built a rock-solid positive reputation in our community and whenever someone would ask me to recommend a top attorney, John was always my first choice," Barnett said.

Passidomo was a partner in Naples-based Cheffy Passidomo, where he focused on real estate development and transactions, zoning and land use. The law firm was founded in 1993.

Previously, Passidomo worked as a partner in Frost & Jacobs, where he oversaw Florida real estate matters. He had practiced law in Collier County since 1979.

"For those who have and will follow in John's footsteps they can be confident that they have learned from the best and will be able to benefit from him as they move on in their careers. He was a true family man, and he definitely leaves a legacy that will long be remembered in Naples, Florida," Barnett said.

He said even opposing attorneys respected Passidomo, for his professionalism and politeness.

"I don’t think I ever saw him carry a grudge," Barnett said. "He won a lot more cases than he lost, and he knew real estate law better than anyone I ever met, and we have some very good lawyers in Naples. He built a top-notch law firm in Naples with attorneys that specialized in all aspects of the law and have been recognized as the best."

Edward Cheffy described John as not only a supportive partner in business, but a dear friend and "one of the greatest blessings of my life."

"He brightened and enriched the lives of people he worked with, and he made our community a better place. Most of all, I admired and respected his relationships with and devotion to Kathleen and their three daughters. Farewell to a great man, a charming gentleman, a commanding presence, a class act, and a life well-lived," Cheffy said.

Clients are equally saddened.

"The Naples Beach Club family is in a state of shock over the tragic passing of John Passidomo. John was a beloved member of the team and a friend we deeply admired, respected and enjoyed working with. He was a true gentleman who conducted his life with class, integrity and dignity," said Jay Newman, a principal and chief operating officer for The Athens Group.

John Passidomo, husband of Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, smiles as he's introduce during a meeting of the Florida Senate Republican Caucus where the body formally designated Sen. Passidomo as the next Senate President at the Capitol Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

John Passidomo was friend to many in Naples

John Passidomo was a long-time friend to many in the local community.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said he and his wife Pat arrived in Naples shortly after the Passidomos, and they've been friends for more than 40 years.

"John was an integral part of the success and appeal of Naples and I always appreciated his devotion to making our community a great place," Rambosk said.

Dolly Bodick, a retired marketing professional, is another long-time friend, who has known the Passidomos since she and a former husband moved to Naples in 1987.

"(Kathleen) was our real estate lawyer when we closed on our first house, and she was pregnant with their first child. They lived just down the street from us, and we became part of a group of young professionals determined to do right by our adopted community. And have fun doing so," Bodick recalled.

"Through these decades, I developed an enormous amount of respect for John’s professional and civic contributions. His work ethic was second to none; he was diligent, insightful and intelligent, and incredibly successful," she added.

She continued: "And both front and center — for example as vice mayor — and behind the scenes — as advisor and strategist on community issues — he added great value to his community."

His devotion to his wife and family, including his golden retriever, she said were "legendary."

"He was warm, funny, and even a bit mischievous to those who knew him personally," Bodick remarked.

(Note: Andrew Reiss accepted this award on behalf of John Passidomo) Volunteer of the Year - Public Policy: John Passidomo, Cheffy Passidomo Attorneys at Law.

Mike Reagen, the former president and CEO of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, said Passidomo was an "extraordinary man" in many ways.

"He was perceived to be kind of above it all, in the sense of being thoroughly ethical, thoroughly competent, and having obviously an excellent temperament," Reagen said.

At one time, Passidomo served as the chairman of the chamber's public policy committee, a role that he took on after a bit of convincing from Reagen, who saw him as the right man for the job, in dealing with elected officials on important community issues.

"He was very adroit. He was very smart. He understood politics," Reagen said.

He added: "John was able to look at the big picture and the long haul."

'A man of dignity as well as integrity'

John's civic involvement ran deep in Naples.

He joined the board of the Collier Community Foundation in 1992 and served as chairman from 1998 to 2001.

The foundation provides grants to nonprofit agencies that help the less fortunate, made possible through philanthropic gifts from residents.

On Thanksgiving Day, John would take part in “Thanksgiving in the Park,” wearing plastic gloves and helping to serve turkey dinners to farmworkers at Immokalee Airport Park.

It was a longstanding tradition for decades organized by the Guadalupe Center with help in its later years by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church to give thanks for the hard work of the region’s farmworkers.

In 2000, he and his wife were named jointly as the Naples Daily News Outstanding Citizen of the Year, when the selection committee made the unusual move to name two awardees, recognizing their combined involvement in more than 75 institutions and organizations in the community.

At the awards ceremony, he reflected on when they first arrived in Naples and knew nobody, and in turn thanked the community for embracing them.

“Collier County opened its arms to us …. we’re deeply indebted to everyone and to the community,” he said at the time.

He added: “It was a very special honor because Kathleen is the love of my life and sharing it with her means so much.”

Passidomo was highly respected by all who interacted with him, Eileen Connolly-Keesler, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, reiterated.

“Even though I joined the CCF team after his tenure as chair, I got to know John well through his continued involvement with the Trustees Emeriti,” she said.

“He served as an advisor on various issues CCF was facing, and I went to him for his opinion and guidance on several occasions. Our hearts and prayers go out to Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and their entire family for this tragic loss.”

John Passidomo (Lane Wilkinson/Special to the Daily News)

Passidomo represented the Neighborhood Health Clinic for 20 years, extensively in the last 10 years for expansion projects to keep up with growth in the community.

The nonprofit clinic on 12th Street North in Naples provides medical care for uninsured working residents.The news of his sudden passing impacts the community with great sadness, Leslie Lascheid, the clinic's CEO, lamented.

“He was a wonderful partner to the clinic and our patients assisting us in the process of our expanding the clinic campus,” she said. “It was his passion and expertise that allowed us to expand all our services under one roof caring for so many and saving us millions of donor dollars. His impact will be felt for years helping those in need in our community. John will truly be missed each and every day. “

Ed Morton, past vice chairman of the board of trustees of Florida Gulf Coast University and former president and CEO of the NCH Healthcare System, said John was one of the most honorable individuals he's ever known.

“John Passidomo was a man of dignity as well as integrity,” Morton said. “(He was) compassionate yet passionate on behalf of his clients. A wonderful friend whose unique style of leadership will be sorely missed by our entire community.”

Passidomo's professional accolades countless

Passidomo’s professional awards were numerous.

In 2019, he and his wife received the Donald E. Van Koughnet “Lion of the Law” award for professionalism from the Collier County Judiciary, according to his biography, with his law firm.

He was named Best Lawyers’ 2014 Lawyer of the Year and Best Lawyers’ 2012 Real Estate Law Lawyer of the Year for the Naples/Fort Myers metropolitan area that is a peer review recognition.

He has been listed in Florida Super Lawyers, The Wall Street Journal’s Top Attorneys in Florida, The Best Lawyers in America and The American Lawyer/National Law Journal’s Top Lawyers.

In 1985 and in 1991, he received The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award for leadership in services to the poor.

He served as chairman of the Economic Development Council of Collier County from 1995 to 1997, and he was a graduate of Leadership Collier, Leadership Southwest Florida and Leadership Florida.

'We will miss him dearly'

Gary Price, who recently ran for mayor but lost by a thin margin, said like many others, he and his wife Kim, are heartbroken over his family's and the community's "significant loss" of such a great man.

The Passidomos, he said, have meant so much to his own family, personally, over the years.

"John and I shared several things in common, the most important being our love for our families, the appreciation we had for how special Naples is, and our passion for making it better," said Price, a former city councilman and vice mayor, himself.

He concluded: "We will miss him dearly," sharing the sentiment of the many others who crossed John's path over the years, which will leave a lasting legacy.

In a text Thursday to the Naples Daily News, Kathleen Passidomo shared she's not up to talking about her husband's legacy, or impact, in Naples, with her emotions still raw.

Funeral plans will be made in the coming weeks.

"I know it will be a celebration of his life well lived and loved," she said.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: John Passidomo: Hearts broken over death of Naples, Florida attorney