Who was John Passidomo? Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo's husband dies in hiking accident

Naples real estate attorney and former vice-mayor John Passidomo, husband of Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, died Wednesday from injuries he sustained Monday afternoon after falling while hiking along a Utah trail.

The Passidomos had been visiting several national parks in the state, Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley said in a senate memo Wednesday when Passidomo, 72, suffered massive head trauma and was airlifted to a regional trauma center. He died two days later, Baxley said.

Who is John Passidomo?

Born in White Plains, New York in 1952, Passidomo received a bachelor's degree with honors in philosophy at Boston College before earning a law degree from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. That's where he met the woman he would be with for nearly five decades: his future wife, Kathleen.

In a 2021 interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Sen. Passidomo explained that upon their graduation in 1979, they hooked a trailer to her Mercury Capri, grabbed Kebe the cat, and headed south on old U.S. 41 to Naples. They had fallen in love with the area previously while visiting John's relatives, Kathleen Passidomo said.

“We didn’t have a honeymoon. We got a U-Haul and we couldn’t go faster than 50 ... and Kebe was crying the whole way,” she recalled.

Passidomo, a board-certified real estate lawyer, served as president of the Collier County Bar Association for a year in 1987 and chairman of the Real Estate Attorneys section for two more. He focused on real estate development and transactions, zoning and land use, according to his bio at the Naples law firm Cheffy Passidomo where he was a shareholder.

Before that, he was a partner in charge of Florida real estate from 1985 to 1993 for Frost & Jacobs.

Passidomo received the Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Award in 1985 and 1991, along with multiple honors such as:

Best Lawyers' 2014 Lawyer of the Year

Best Lawyers' 2012 Real Estate Lawyer of the Year for the Naples-Ft. Myers Metropolitan Area

Naples Daily News 2000 Outstanding Collier County Citizen of the Year

"The trip to visit several national parks in Utah was one of many great adventures they shared during five decades together," Baxley said.

"Their last few days together were marked by many special moments, beautiful scenery, and wonderful reflections on their lifetime together and plans to live out their golden years watching their grandchildren grow up. The President has lost the love of her life, and is absolutely devastated by this sudden and unexpected accident."

The Passidomos have three daughters, Catarina, Francesca and Gabriella, and two grandsons, William and Emilio.

They planned to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary this September.

Did John Passidomo ever hold political office?

Passidomo held various political and community offices in Naples and Collier County:

Passidomo held various political and community offices in Naples and Collier County:

1986-1990: Chairman of the Naples Planning Advisory Board

1990-1992: Vice-Mayor of the City of Naples

1990-1992: Member of the Collier County Metropolitan Planning Organization

1995-1997: Chairman of the Economic Development Council of Collier County

1998-2001: Chairman of the Community Foundation of Collier County

The First Gentleman was often seen at Sen. Passidomo's side during her career in the state capital.

Did John Passidomo die in a hiking accident?

The Passidomos were hiking at Bryce Canyon National Park Monday when he suffered head trauma and other serious injuries from a fall, Baxley said in the memo. Fellow hikers reached him first and first responders from Garfield County and Garfield Memorial Hospital "provided life-sustaining care."

Passidomo was airlifted to the trauma center at St. George Regional Hospital, where consultations with specialists at UF Health Shands, including Dr. Michael Okun, Director of the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases, revealed the worst.

"After a thorough evaluation by the very best medical teams over the next 24 hours, the President was advised that Mr. Passidomo would not survive these severe injuries," Baxley said. His daughters "quickly traveled to Utah," where he died with them and Sen. Passidomo by his side.

Was John Passidomo an organ donor?

"As you may know, Mr. Passidomo was very fit and active," Baxley said, "with overall excellent health at age 72. He was listed as an organ donor, and the President wanted to honor those wishes."

Thanks to the quick actions of the other hikers and emergency personnel, Baxley said, Passimodo lived long enough for the family to have some final time and for organ donations to be possible.

"Late last night, matches for several of the First Gentleman’s organs were identified," Baxley said. "The President and her family are taking comfort in the fact their great loss has resulted in a life-saving gift for other families."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: John Passidomo, attorney, Florida Senate First Gentleman, dies at 72