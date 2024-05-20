Naples Airport move study identities 4 potential sites. Here's where they are

The exploratory study looking at the feasibility of moving the Naples Airport got to one of the main points Thursday with the presentation of potential sites for an airport in east Collier County.

Consultant Environmental Science Associates – ESA – met with landowners and came up with a list of four sites that could serve a general airport or possibly one with commercial flights. These landowners were open to the idea of selling land for an airport, ESA's Doug DiCarlo told the board.

Conservationists were pleased that list did not include the 74,138-acre Picayune Strand State Forest located about two miles east of Naples. Airport board Commissioner Robert Burns spent about an hour at the meeting arguing that the forest should be considered.

Airport consultant Environmental Science Associates identified four sites and cost estimates for general aviation and commercial aviation. ESA said Picayune Strand State Forest is not a potential site.

A general aviation airport would require 1,800 to 2,000 acres; a commercial services airport would need 2,000 to 2,400 acres, ESA determined. ESA was hired in June 2023 to conduct the study. The company won't compare the sites or make a recommendation on a site or on moving the airport at all.

The existing airport covers one square mile in East Naples just west of Airport-Pulling Road. Residential homes run all along North Road beside the airport and along Davis Boulevard, on the other side of Airport-Pulling Road. Fifth Avenue South is less than a 10-minute drive west of the airport. The 140-acre Gordon River Greenway is just north and east of the airport and 15-acre Baker Park is just west – with a running, walking and biking path around the perimeter of the airport.

Where are the potential sites?

Consultants Environmental Science Associates identified four potential sites in East Collier County for a new airport if the Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners decides to move the existing one and the Federal Aviation Authority OKs such a move.

Site AProperty East of County Landfill(± 9 miles from existing airport)

Site BLipman Farms area(± 11 miles)

Site CSunripe Land South of Oil Well Road(± 23 miles)

Site DImmokalee Regional Airport(± 30 miles)

In addition to negotiating land purchases and mitigating any environmental issues, the Naples Airport Authority would need to make the case to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that there is a need to move the existing airport, which site is best and why. Also, how such a move would affect other airports including Southwest Florida International Airport, Marco Island Executive Airport and Immokalee Regional Airport.

Many steps and money would be involved with the earliest an airport would open being 2040, DiCarlo said.

"We're certainly at the very beginning of initial planning, he said.

Doug DiCarlo with Environmental Science Associates presents the latest update of an airport exploratory study for the Naples Airport Authority. The study will be used to help the authority's board of commissioners decide whether to pursue moving the airport.

How much could a move cost?

At 2024 costs, a general aviation airport like the one in Naples now, is estimated to cost between $790 million and $1.2 billion. Commercial services are estimated at $1 billion to $1.6 billion. These figures include land acquisition, environmental mitigation and airport facilities.

They do not include costs to keep open the existing Naples Airport or costs to close it. The figures also don't include costs to relocate or buy out contracts of existing customers at the airport such as Elite Jets, which has a contract through 2050, Executive Vice President Stephen Myers told the board.

"It's definitely a moving target. This is probably the best-case scenario," DiCarlo said of the cost estimates.

Airport consultant Environmental Science Associates gave Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners an update on its exploratory study on moving the airport May 16, 2024. It included identification of four sites and cost estimates for general aviation, commercial.

The Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners heard an update on the exploratory study commissioned to look at moving the existing airport to another location in Collier County. The airport has been at its current location in the city since 1943.

Who would pay for a move?

The airport authority could apply for FAA and Florida Department of Transporation discretionary funding for capital improvement projects only, DiCarlo said.

Financing the authority's local share could come from a General Airport Revenue Bond; passenger and customer facility charges, which could cover a small portion; and through an airport sponsor such as the authority, Naples and/or Collier County.

Board Chairman Rick Ruppert said he looked at government bond numbers and they "will blow your mind." He said he estimates servicing the amount of debt needed for 40 years would cost about $4 million to $5 million a month.

Financial considerations for paying for a possible new airport to replace the Naples Airport in another location were part of a presentation by Environmental Science Associates May 16, 2024, to the Naples Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

What's next?

ESA will complete a draft study document and make presentations to the airport authority board, Naples City Council and Collier County Board of Commissioners.After that, a public open house will be held to present the study. Then the final study document will be completed for the authority's commissioners to consider.

Commissioners should discuss the study report at their August meeting, said Naples Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Rozansky.

More: Hughes Aerospace working to improve SWFL airplane traffic with Naples Airport

More: New Naples airport would take 15-20 years to open if decision made to move it. What to know

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Airport Authority move study identifies 4 potential Collier sites