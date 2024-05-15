Napa car falls off freeway in two-way car crash
(KRON) — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Napa County Fire responded to a two-way car crash on Tuesday.
Fire crews received calls of the crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Wooden Valley Road and Monticello Road in Napa.
According to fire officials, one car went off-road, and the other drove into a tree.
A patient from one of the cars was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, Cal Fire said.
The California Highway Patrol in Napa also responded to the scene, aiding fire crews in clearing the tree blocking the road, Cal Fire said.
At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, all roads were cleared.
