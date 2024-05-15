Napa car falls off freeway in two-way car crash

(KRON) — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Napa County Fire responded to a two-way car crash on Tuesday.

Bay Area county expands ban on sales of e-cigs, flavored tobacco

Fire crews received calls of the crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. near Wooden Valley Road and Monticello Road in Napa.

According to fire officials, one car went off-road, and the other drove into a tree.

Photo Courtesy: Cal Fire

A patient from one of the cars was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported, Cal Fire said.

Photo Courtesy: Cal Fire

The California Highway Patrol in Napa also responded to the scene, aiding fire crews in clearing the tree blocking the road, Cal Fire said.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, all roads were cleared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.