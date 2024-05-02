New names on township boards, with only a few races for August and November elections

BRANCH COUNTY — With the primary qualification ended, there will be changes on township boards but few actual races, according to the Branch County Clerk’s election database.

The primary election is set for August 6 with the general election November 5.

Changes or contested races

Algansee Township:

Supervisor Russ Jennings decided not to run again after suffering health issues.

Chicago businessman Craig Fichtelberg moved to Middle Lake and qualified as an independent for supervisor. There are no others on the ballot for the job.

Three candidates qualified for treasurer. Onalee Connin will face Sharon Atkinson in the August Republican primary. The winner then faces Democrat Kelli Kaufman in November,

Chantal Paxson, the latest appointed clerk for the township, qualified for a full four-year term.

Batavia Township:

Long-time supervisor Dan Hemker will retire. Trustee Taylor Fraser was the only candidate to replace him.

Veteran trustee Michael Crenshaw did not seek another term. Michael Abrey is the only candidate for trustee, leaving a seat vacant.

Someone could qualify as an independent by filing a petition by 4 p.m. July 18 or as a write-in by 4 p.m. July 26.

Bethel Township:

Current treasurer James Webb will face two candidates on the August Republican ballot. Tracie Disbro and Tonia Vorce qualified. With no Democrat, the winner will take office.

Incumbent trustee Jerry Haylett and former supervisor Norbert Drust qualified as Republicans for the two trustee positions, with incumbent Robin Kehoe as a Democrat.

All three appear on the November ballot. The top two in votes will be elected.

Butler Township:

Gary Smith will step aside as supervisor. Former Branch County commissioner Rod Olney will take the job.

California Township:

Veteran supervisor Sheila Alley did not seek re-election. Trustee Basil Bassage will step into that job.

His wife, Lori Bassage, takes over as treasurer for Faith Kaufmann.

Trustee Tracey Neeley did not seek re-election. Kelly Smith is the only qualified trustee candidate leaving an open seat.

Nine days before the August and November elections, Branch County voters will be able to vote in person at the Dearth Center for all precincts under Michigan’s new constitutional amendment for all federal elections. The early voting was used for the February Presidential primary. (Credit: Don Reid/Coldwater Daily Reporter)

Coldwater Township:

Veteran clerk Dianne Morrison resigned earlier this year, and Nathan Gilchrist was appointed to replace her. She will stay on as an assistant.

Trustee Mary Daniels resigned late last year and was replaced by Kenneth Clayman.

Both Clayman and Gilcrest are qualified to retain the positions.

Gilead Township:

The township did not file candidate qualifications with the clerk.

Girard Township:

Adam Force was previously named trustee after Geroge Baker resigned.

Matteson Township:

Sharon Butters will replace Robin Brabon as treasurer.

Noble Township:

There is an open position for township clerk after veteran Heidi Metzger decided not to run for another term.

Ovid Township:

Supervisor Jeff O’Dell declined to seek another term after he was named to the job following the resignation of Greg Gemmel.

Max Benjamin, named as an assistant to O’Dell, will face Ben Losinski for the job in August.

Quincy Township:

Gene Brand will retire as a supervisor. Former fire chief and campground owner Kurt Barve is the only candidate who qualified for supervisor.

Marc Brand will not seek re-election as treasurer. Cindy Harleton qualified as the only candidate.

Long-time clerk Constance Karney resigned last fall and has been replaced by Tim Brockway.

Sherwood Township:

Supervisor Aaron Robbins did not qualify and will be replaced by Toren Stanton.

Hannah Smith will replace Marjorie Whitcomb as clerk.

Fred Haack did not seek re-election as trustee. Incumbent Jeff Brott will face Donisha Leonard and William Corliss. The two with the most votes in August will be elected to the board.

Union Township:

Incumbents Bryan Washburn and Bobbi Snyder will face Justin Jefferson on the August ballot. The top two in votes will be seated on the township board.

Townships or offices not listed had no change in the current office holders.

All township officials who qualified without opposition or won their election will be sworn in on Nov. 20.

