New In-N-Out location may be coming to San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Burger, shakes and fries, oh my!

In-N-Out Burger fans should get excited for this one because a new location could be on its way to San Diego County.

The fast food chain on Thursday confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI that it hopes to open a new restaurant in the proposed location on El Cajon Blvd. near San Diego State University.

San Diego’s first cheese wheel pasta bar opens in Little Italy

“At this stage, we are in the development application process, so it’s still too early to say when, or even if, we will be able to obtain the approvals necessary to open a restaurant there,” said Mike Abbate, Vice President/Store Development with In-N-Out Burger.

If approved, the College Area location would become the 18th In-N-Out in the San Diego area.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.