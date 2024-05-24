Myrtle Beach International Airport expects 60,000 passengers Memorial Day Weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – This Memorial Day Weekend, locals and tourists can expect busy airway and roadway traffic.

Friday through Monday, assuming that the flights are 80% full, Myrtle Beach International Airport expects 60,000 passengers arriving and departing.

That’s roughly a 23% increase over the same weekend period of last year at M-Y-R.

Triple-A (AAA) predicts the highest volume of South Carolinians traveling this Memorial Day than ever on record. Airport Spokesperson, Ryan Betcher, said the increase is because of airlines recognizing that Myrtle Beach is generating more flights.

Betcher said the airport is also continuing to work on its parking expansion which will bring an additional 1,200 parking spots south of the terminal building. He said the airport having a very robust rental care system, will allow for a smoother holiday weekend for those traveling.

“So we have eight rental car brands and we’ve actually in the last couple of years have made quite a few improvements to the parking facility with the new canopies it really just enhances the customer service,” Betcher said. “We’re about to start opening our rental car booths which will be out in the ready to return parking area and allow individuals flying in to hopefully bypass that rental car building and make the process a little bit more streamline.”

As Myrtle Beach prepares for the busy weekend, Lance Corporal South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lena Wright, said that there will be extra officers out patrolling to keep the public safe.

However, Wright advises those to take extra caution when behind the wheel.

Betcher said, for those traveling between the times of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to arrive extra early to the airport to help avoid as much traffic as possible.

