Myanmar junta's forces lose control of important town on Thai border

A Thai soldier looks out of an armored vehicle. Rebel groups in crisis-hit Myanmar have reportedly taken control of the important trading town of Myawaddy on the border with Thailand. Steven Note/dpa

Rebel groups in crisis-hit Myanmar have reportedly taken control of the important trading town of Myawaddy on the border with Thailand.

Early Thursday morning, a revolutionary alliance led by the armed wing of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) seized the last military garrison in the town, the KNLA said in a statement on Facebook.

Local media and eyewitnesses confirmed the report.

"The situation is not very clear at the moment, but the KNLA forces have captured the last military post of Myawaddy and the soldiers are fleeing the camp," a member of the rebel alliance told dpa.

It is difficult for the army to reinforce the troops in Myawaddy, as there is only one major access road which is monitored by rebels, he said.

The rebel alliance said the area could therefore be targeted with airstrikes at any time. "The public is therefore advised to be careful and stay in safe places," the KNLA warned.

The KNLA is the armed arm of the Karen National Union, the oldest insurgent group in the multi-ethnic state of Myanmar. It has been fighting for freedom for more than 70 years and has offered protection to many internally displaced persons since the coup in February 2021.

"We have heard that the junta's soldiers are asking the Thai authorities to give them protection in Thailand," said a resident from Mae Sot on the Thai side. Bridges over the Moei River connect the two villages.

The Thai army was deployed along the river with numerous armoured vehicles and reinforced security personnel.

For Myanmar's generals, this is another heavy blow after losing a town on the border with China to rebels from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) just a few days ago.

Myawaddy is considered one of the most important trading posts between the former Burma and Thailand. Many inhabitants have fled to Mae Sot in the neighbouring country.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara recently said that his country was ready to take in 100,000 refugees from Myanmar.

Myanmar has been mired in chaos and violence since the overthrow of the democratically-elected government in February 2021. The military junta, which ousted and detained head of government Aung San Suu Kyi at the time, is coming under increasing pressure.

The rebels had already inflicted heavy losses on the army in Myawaddy at the end of last week. Since Tuesday, there has been new fierce fighting. The military responded with airstrikes.