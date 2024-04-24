We must not cheer the gospel of mistrust

We try to protect young people from pornographic images, but we think nothing of subjecting them to a torrid storm of name calling, finger pointing, belittling of people, disrespect, out and out lies, distrust for others and hurtful comments — all without a second thought. This permeates news coverage, discourse among one another and distrust for the very institutions which have served us well since the country was founded.

Let’s lay this issue where it belongs, at the feet of Donald Trump. Even his supporters know that he is a would-be autocrat, who has had horrific influence on the way we talk to one another, the way we treat one another and the way we paint what would otherwise be called healthy discourse.

In the last few years our world has changed. The Internet has become central to our lives, and social media has become a major part of how we communicate, gain information and, of course, spread falsehoods.

We have become easily influenced. We no longer take the time to think through what is right and what is wrong, what is truthful and what is outrageous.

We are prone to share on social media whatever fancy new gossip crosses our screen. Whatever lies Donald Trump tells, we seem compelled to repeat them, and we do.

Since Donald Trump's presidential election in 2016, I have met with people who are concerned that if Donald Trump is convicted in any of his numerous ongoing suits and criminal proceedings, that this might well lead to civil war in our country. They are seriously concerned that they might lose their jobs during the chaos and would not be able to provide for their children.

This is surreal. After all, we live in America. Fear mongering has no place in our discourse with one another and goes against everything that we have touted as good about our country.

Yet the civil war thing persists. It is crazy. Where do such idiocies emanate? Who would spread rumors about a civil war?

And, yet, I know that some folks spread these falsehoods by sharing awful rumors on Truth Social, Facebook, X and more.

Let’s think about young people, more than a few of whom I have been fortunate enough to offer a helping hand. The young people who I know have been taken back by the meanness and disdain being demonstrated verbally, on television, online and in social media.

The image of people screaming invectives at minorities and others is disconcerting, particularly to those who are the subject of this verbal abuse. Today MAGA adherents scream at their fellow Americans — whether centrist Republicans, Democrats or non-Trump supporters.

In fact, just today I heard on the news several U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives claiming that Democrats want abortion to apply to children after they are born. This is, of course, absolutely not true on any level.

So why are those with whom we put our trust spreading such lies? Feels like Nazi Germany in the 1930’s or the USA during the Senator McCarthy years in the 1950’s, when lies were spread to ruin those Americans who were not politically attuned with the political party in charge.

History teaches us that McCarthy rose suddenly to national fame in February 1950, when he asserted in a speech that he had a list of "members of the Communist Party and members of a spy ring" who were employed in the U.S. State Department. None of this was true, but McCarthy rode these lies to fame and fortune.

You have to remember that young people see and read. They are impressionable and easily influenced. And, a number are frightened.

They do not understand. They ask what will become of our country and what will become of them.

What should we say to these young people?

What words of encouragement can any of us offer when such hateful insanity oozes from phone screens, televisions and internet-connected computers?

There was a time when I was growing up when we respected those who were willing to devote themselves to a life of public service. We recognized that holding office was an honorable thing to do.

People were held in high esteem for their decision to put their private sector careers on hold while they devoted years to government service. And then every few years they subjected themselves to the whims of voters to determine whether they deserved to be reelected.

Has the government changed since then? Have the people we elect to office changed? Has the whole of our governing system degenerated into a crooked mess?

Has the way to fix our perceptions of government become nothing more than an argument laced with mutual disrespect? And doesn't that lead to verbal abuse of anyone willing to represent us at the local, state or national level?

The reality is that it is not the government that has changed for the worse. Nor is it our elected officials. What has changed is us.

We are suffering from a lack of reasonable restraint coupled with a compulsion to say whatever feels good in the moment, without regard for repercussions or for others.

In politics as it is in day-to-day life, it is not OK to lie. It is not OK to spread false rumors. It is not OK to paint others negatively.

It is not OK to intimidate others. And it is not OK to paint groups of people for the alleged actions of a few.

Whether in the normal discourse of daily life or in pursuing what we believe to be the right direction for our country, it is not OK to make up stories to spread as facts, to exaggerate half-truths or to encourage others to do so.

Politics, like our government, is about bringing people together, not tearing them apart.

We must not cheer the gospel of mistrust. We must protect one another from the tyranny of deceit. Together we are one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx provides cloud-software for sourcing and managing print and mail marketing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: We must not cheer the gospel of mistrust