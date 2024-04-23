New museum display dedicated to Effingham attorney

Apr. 22—EFFINGHAM — As an 8-year-old girl, Kimberly Koester recalls spending time with her father at the Old State Capitol Building in Springfield during an important time in Illinois history.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," she said.

It was the summer of 1970, and Koester's father, James Parker, was one of the 116 delegates elected in nonpartisan elections in the fall of 1969 to draft the current Illinois Constitution. He represented Effingham County in the 51st legislative district.

"I would go stay with my Dad during the week, and I would go and sit with him at his desk and watch him throughout the day, and then he would leave me with the cleaning staff there at the capitol, and they would take care of me when he was doing arguments and other stuff. I spent my day roaming around the capitol with the ladies of the capitol and then got to spend time with my Dad," she said with a laugh.

Photographs of the time she spent with her father are now part of a display at the Effingham County Museum commemorating Parker's role in the state's Sixth Constitutional Convention, known as Con-Con.

Koester and her siblings recently donated the desk at which their father sat during the convention, along with a photo of him signing the document, papers and bound volumes related to his time as a delegate. The bound volumes contain the verbatim transcripts of the proceedings of the Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention, which produced the state's first new constitution in 100 years.

The items were dedicated during a ceremony Sunday at the museum on the second floor, where Parker spent time as an Effingham attorney, along with other members of the Parker family.

"It is altogether fitting and proper that the legacy and contributions of James Parker will now remain in perpetuity in this room in this courthouse, where he served as an attorney for many years, where Kim and Kevin served, where their father, their grandfather, their great-grandfather had served this community," said long-time Effingham attorney Fred Johnson.

Koester retired as Effingham County Resident Circuit Judge and Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit. Kevin Parker is the resident circuit judge in Jasper County.

While the display gives an insight into Illinois history and James Parker's role, Kevin Parker shared some personal insights into his father during the dedication.

"James Parker knew no stranger and simply loved talking to people. Like his grandfather, Harry, he had a keen intellect, common sense, and a reason complemented by a calm disposition. With these qualities, he became a loving and devoted husband and father, a gentle giant who led his family with a thundering velvet hand, which he would never have to raise due to our respect for him," said Parker.

James Parker joined his father, Howard, in a firm founded by his grandfather, Harry, and his partner, George Bauer, in Effingham.

However, as an attorney starting out, James joined a law firm in Mattoon. Kevin Parker read an excerpt from a book one of the firm's partners wrote recounting James' professional career. In it, he noted James was a prolific public speaker and addressed numerous civic groups and professional organizations. He also recounted the many organizations he joined.

"His public service was outstanding," he read.

The book also acknowledges James Parker's contributions to the Illinois Constitution, noting, "His abilities were recognized by the convention members by designating him as a member of the Executive Committee."

Of the accolades Kevin Parker said his father received during his short life before dying in an automobile accident, along with his wife, in 1981, he was most proud of his nine-month service during the Illinois Constitutional Convention.

"Dad looked back on this as his greatest achievement," he said. "He met so many colleagues, so many people, through the process. I think as a young attorney he grew so much in so many respects."

During that process, Kevin Parker said his father would oftentimes leave Effingham on Monday to convene for committee meetings at the Old State Capitol.

"So, he would leave oftentimes on Monday to attend hearings and then stay at an apartment. Often, he was there from Monday until Thursday, when he would come back to Effingham. We had the good fortune from time to time to be able to spend a couple of days in the middle of the week with Dad."

Besides Kevin and Kim, their sister, Wendy (Pals), also would spend time at the Old State Capitol. However, Kim said her sister, Jenny (Seachrist), was too young at the time.

While the display is personal to them, Kim Koester noted its significance.

"I'm very happy that everybody in the community now gets to experience some of the things Dad had and experienced during his life," she said.

