Muscatine intersection scheduled to reopen

The intersection of Fulliam Ave, and Sycamore St. is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, May 1.

Closed as part of Phase 6B of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project, the intersection may reopen at the end of the day on Tuesday, April 30, depending on the work progress and the weather, according to a release.

Phase 6C is underway with utility work at the 11th St. and Iowa Ave. intersections. Iowa Ave. will be closed from both directions at the 11th St. intersections May 1-3. Traffic for 11th St. will be detoured to 10th St. Access to residences on E. 11th St. will be from E. 10th St. through the alley. Access to residences on W. 11th Street will be from W. 10th Street via Chestnut St.

Once the utility work is completed at the intersection, Iowa Ave. and the W. 11th St. intersection will be reopened. Beginning May 6, E. 11th St. will be closed from Iowa Ave. to Sycamore St. as underground work for Phase 6C begins.

