Murder indictment returned against woman who shot husband

Apr. 24—A woman charged with the shooting death of her husband last month was indicted on Friday.

A Laurel County grand jury charged Yolanda Lomeli, 59, of Southland Drive in London, with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The charges stem from a Mar. 24 incident in which a female called 911 Dispatch and said a man had been shot was possibly deceased.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man's body. After an investigation by the Laurel County Major Crimes Task Force, it was determined that Lomeli had shot and killed her husband.

She was arrested at the scene, then taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and was held under $250,000 cash bond. That bond remains following Lomeli's indictment.

She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on May 20.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Persons are considered innocent until proven guilty under state and federal law.