Mulvaney-Stanak win returns Progressives to Burlington mayor's office

Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is officially Burlington's first female and openly queer mayor.

The Vermont state representative and former labor union organizer handedly defeated 20-year-veteran Burlington City Councilor and real estate agent Joan Shannon, 51.4% (7612 votes) to 45.2% (6692 votes), according to unofficial results from Town Meeting TV.

Independent candidates William Emmons and Chris Haessly finished third with 1.84% (273 votes) and fourth with 1.38 % (205 votes), respectively.

