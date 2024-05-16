Multnomah County launches new domestic violence diversion program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is launching a new domestic violence diversion program aiming to protect survivors from abusers who may use the legal system against them, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Under the new program, officials aim to provide community-based services instead of “traditional prosecution for criminalized survivors to address underlying trauma,” the DA’s office said.

The announcement comes after the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys selected the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in 2023 as one of two sites to receive technical assistance to create the program – in partnership with Portland nonprofit Bradley Angle — for criminalized survivors of gender-based violence.

The program is modeled after a similar model between the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the YWCA of Seattle King County, officials said.

“Addressing domestic violence is a top priority for me and my office, and we are pleased with the collaboration and support we’ve received as we move from the planning phase to implementation. The guidance from APA and King County will be invaluable in adopting best practices into our local program,” District Attorney Mike Schmidt said.

Bradley Angle Executive Director Bri Condon added, “It is critical for long-standing social service agencies such as ours to use our grassroots power to block further injustices from occurring. A common tactic by abusers is to use the criminal legal system against those they have harmed. With this partner project we are dedicated to blocking that tactic and moving survivors of domestic violence – particularly BIPOC survivors – to safety from the inside.”

APA President David LaBahn furthered that the program could inspire others across the country.

“APA is extremely pleased to support the development of a survivor-centered diversion program in Multnomah County. The dedication of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Bradley Angle has been impressive,” LaBahn said. “We will take the lessons learned from this pilot program and provide information nationally so that jurisdictions across the country can also provide alternative pathways to address trauma and provide support by connecting survivors with culturally relevant community providers and services.”

