Multiple officers struck by gunfire in Charlotte shooting

Multiple law enforcement officers were struck by gunfire in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, while conducting an investigation Monday, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on social media that "multiple victims" were taken to a hospital.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force comprised of officers from multiple agencies was conducting an investigation when the shooting started, police said.

The police department's SWAT team responded to the area, police said.

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire Monday in a neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said. / Credit: Steven Switzer

Jensen Huang: from Denny's dishwasher to CEO of Nvidia | 60 Minutes

Dan Rather, at 92, on a life in news

A zoo for rescued animals, beneath a Key West jail