Multiple Kansas fire agencies respond to structure fire in Medora

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A structure fire in the town of Medora prompted a response from multiple fire departments and agencies on Saturday morning.

A news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department said it was alerted at 4:40 a.m. of a structure fire. Crews first arriving on the scene found a fully engulfed building with multiple outside storage units involved.

The closest fire hydrant was five miles away, so rural water operations were used. Crews attempted to complete a “Vent Enter Search” of the only survivable space, but it was unsuccessful.

It is unknown if the structure was occupied, HFD said.

Multiple Reno County Fire Districts assisted with water tender operations. Medora Township provided a loader and backhoe to assist in moving debris and excessive storage around the structure.

Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Fire District 3, Fire District 8, Buhler Fire Department, Reno County EMS, Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Medora Township, Kansas Gas and Evergy all assisted in the fire.

