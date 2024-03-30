Multiple injured in United Airlines flight diverted to New York airport

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv headed to Newark was diverted to New York Stewart International Airport on Friday, according to the FAA.

“On Friday, United Flight 85 landed at Stewart International Airport (SWF) after reported high winds at Newark. One passenger deplaned due to a medical incident,” a United Airlines spokesperson said. “A few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness. The flight refueled and continued to Newark.”

The aircraft was a Boeing 787, which can carry up to more than 300 passengers. Five of the passengers were taken to a local hospital, and one passenger refused medical treatment, officials said.

Officials added that the plane was able to refuel and continue to Newark International Airport.

The FAA says it will investigate the incident.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

