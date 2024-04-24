Multiple Big Country counties under Severe Thunderstorm watches & warnings
ABILENE, Texas (BCH Weather) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm watches and warnings to parts of the area Tuesday evening.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms were predicted possibilities north of I-20 through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The following four counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
Callahan
Nolan
Runnels
Taylor
The following five counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Watches:
Runnels
Shackelford
Stephens
Taylor
Throckmorton
These storm watches and warnings bring potential for hail, damaging winds, and lightning.
