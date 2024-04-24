Multiple Big Country counties under Severe Thunderstorm watches & warnings

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Weather) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm watches and warnings to parts of the area Tuesday evening.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms were predicted possibilities north of I-20 through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The following four counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Callahan

Nolan

Runnels

Taylor

The following five counties are under Severe Thunderstorm Watches:

Runnels

Shackelford

Stephens

Taylor

Throckmorton

These storm watches and warnings bring potential for hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

