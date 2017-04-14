How Much Time Does Trump Spend At Mar-a-Lago?

President Donald Trump dubbed his Mar-a-Lago resort the "Winter White House" just days before taking office in January. But a month into his presidency he seemed to rename his Florida retreat the "Southern White House," presumably because Trump realized the "winter" name was limiting: it's now April and Trump hasn't shown any signs of cutting back his travel to the Palm Beach resort.

In total, Trump spent seven of his 13 weekends as President at Mar-a-Lago, which cost taxpayers $25 million, according to a new website, IsTrumpatMaraLago.org, launched Friday by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. The website answered the question in it's web address ("Yes," is the answer this weekend) and tracked the total costs of Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips. It also featured a drop down menu that allows users to compare the cost of those tax-payer trips against the cost of government programs Trump has proposed cutting.

Read: How Much Do Presidents Spend On Travel? Trump vs. Obama

But the figure the site used to calculate the cost of those trips is problematic. The website said each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs taxpayers $3.6 million. That number is from a Governmental Accountability Office Report, a citation which gives the figure weight and authority. News outlets have widely quoted that number as well.

There's just one problem: That number isn't from a GAO report about Trump's travels. It's from an October 2016 GAO report about Obama's travels. The report detailed Obama's trip to Palm Beach, so it makes sense that Trump's travels to Mar-a-Lago would incur similar costs.

An Associated Press look at the figure found that it's simply hard to know if the number would be the same for Trump's trips, especially because the $3.6 million cost included a leg of travel from Washington, D.C., to Chicago, where Obama gave a speech, before flying to Palm Beach.

But regardless of the exact price, Trump's trips are expensive. The most conservative estimates put the price for each trip at $1 million, the Associated Press said.

Trump has made a point of showing how his extraordinary wealth can save taxpayers money. Earlier this month, Trump donated his entire salary for the first quarter of the year to the National Park Service in the form of a $78,333.32 check.

But as IsTrumpatMaraLago.org points out, Trump's travel is costing taxpayers 322 times that amount. So even if the actual cost is half of the $3.6 million figure the site uses, Trump's trips to Mar-a-Lago would still cost taxpayers a figure 161 times the size of the parks donation.

