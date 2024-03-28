Much milder with light winds Thursday around New Mexico

Thursday morning is chilly, clear and quiet across New Mexico. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s, warming up into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer than Wednesday, and warmer than normal again.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with high cirrus clouds crossing the skies overhead. Winds will be breezy, at about 20 to 35 mph. Friday will be even windier, especially across eastern NM, where there will also be high fire danger. Temperatures will climb even more on Friday. The next storm will bring breezy winds to the state as it approaches. The windiest day will be Sunday, with gusts over 40 mph. Rain and snow will move into western NM Sunday, and the rest of the state on Monday.

