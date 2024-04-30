How much will Chiefs move cost?

TOPEKA (KSNT) — We’re learning more about plans to lure the Kansas City Chiefs to this side of the state line. Lawmakers say it could cost billions of dollars.

Lawmakers wrapped up another round of meetings at the statehouse Monday night. They’re going to be using “star bonds” to help pay for a stadium with restaurants and hotels. Now, with talks of the Chiefs keeping all of their options open, state officials hope they’ll make Kansas their new home. But, a stadium is going to come with a hefty price tag.

“There is a minimum of one-billion-dollar investment for the one project,” (R) Chair of House Commerce Rep. Sean Tarwater said. “There could be up to two projects, and we would anticipate that a stadium would cost us two to three billion dollars, especially with the infrastructure around it.”

Right now, negotiations are underway in a conference committee. Lawmakers are going to set aside money in a separate bill, possibly using the classic “gut-and-go”, to get the money for their project approved.

