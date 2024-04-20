MTA offering free rides by bus, light rail, MARC and subway for Earth Day

Maryland Transit Administration is offering free trips for commuters on Monday to celebrate Earth Day.

For Free Transit Day, people can travel by bus, light rail, metro subway, MARC train and commuter bus without paying a fare. Mobility will also be free.Travelers can use the Transit app to plan their trip ahead of time.

“Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet for future generations and transit is critical to that effort,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in a news release announcing the initiative. “There has never been a better time to try transit and decrease your carbon footprint.”

On Monday, the MTA will also unveil a specially designed bus featuring Earth Day art. The administration held a youth art competition for Maryland students and will reveal the winning designs at 9 a.m. at the Parks & People Foundation in Baltimore.

For more information, visit mta.maryland.gov.