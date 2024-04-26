Mt. Juliet traffic stop results in arrest of Nashville man out on bond for involvement in 2022 murder

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop in Mt. Juliet resulted in the arrest of a Nashville man who was out on bond for his involvement in a triple shooting and murder.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said officers pulled a vehicle over on Mt. Juliet Road near Providence. Later, officers discovered the 20-year-old Nashville man in the vehicle had a handgun with him, despite being a convicted felon with a previous robbery charge.

Further investigation revealed the man was out on bond for his involvement in a Nashville triple shooting and murder that happened in September of 2022. Police also found marijuana in the vehicle, according to investigators.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

