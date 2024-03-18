MSU's transition to new president is topic of special Board of Governors meeting this week

Richard "Biff" Williams was recently named the 12th president of Missouri State University. He will start July 1.

The governing board of Missouri State will meet Wednesday for the first time since selecting its next president.

At the special meeting Wednesday over Zoom, board chair Lynn Parman will lead a discussion about the transition from longtime president Clif Smart, who is retiring, to new leader Richard "Biff" Williams.

The university's Board of Governors will hear from David Attis, the managing director of research at EAB. A short biography on the company's website said Attis has worked with more than 500 colleges and universities in the U.S. and Canada in the past 10 years.

Williams, former president of Utah Tech University, emerged as the unanimous choice to succeed Smart and serve as the 12th president of Missouri State. He starts July 1.

Members of the Missouri State University Board of Governors listen during public interviews that were part of the presidential search.

In a March 4 interview with the News-Leader, Williams said prior to his start date he does not plan to weigh in on big decisions, including personnel changes, unless invited to do so by the board or Smart.

"I don't want to step on any toes. I don't start until July 1," he said. "I will just wait to hear from the board how they would like me to be involved from now until then."

The two-hour meeting will start at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

As part of the agenda, the board is expected to approve the minutes of five meetings in 2024, including a series of special meetings in February as part of the presidential search.

The board will also be asked to approve a $711,596 contract with Queen City Roofing and Contracting Company, part of an $820,000 project to replace the roof at the Garst Dining Center.

If approved, the project will be funded by the Residence Hall reserve budget.

The project includes removing the existing roofing and insulation down to the roof deck and replacing it with a modified bitumen roofing system by the start of the fall semester.

